Confirmed mumps case on UMSL campus

ST. LOUIS – The University of Missouri St. Louis is getting the word out to students about a confirmed mumps diagnosis.

The school confirmed one case and two other potential cases on campus.

School officials sent a letter to students, faculty, and staff stating a possibility they may have been exposed to a person with mumps since the beginning of the semester.

“We had a student complaining about some inflammation in her jaw and after the physical examination and meeting with the nurse, we found out it was mumps and St. Louis County did a test,” Christopher Sullivan, UMSL Student Health Officer.

An announcement was emailed Wednesday.

Some students said they would be taking extra safety precautions.

“Now that I have heard about it, I’m going to take precautions…make sure I wash my hands or not touching any dirty door knobs,” said student Audrey Utley.

According to the CDC, common symptoms of mumps are fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, and swollen glands under the ears.

“It’s a viral infection and a virus that causes this. It’s not a real way to treat it; the best way is isolation to prevent the spreading of it, because it’s very contagious,” Sullivan said.

It’s not just UMSL; there have been spikes on other college campuses across the country.

“It’s a function of having a lot of people living together in the same environment and university and mumps across the country, as well in different places,” Sullivan said.

According to university officials, it can take 7 to 10 days to recover from the mumps. Students with mumps symptoms should call their doctor or UMSL’s Heath Services Department.