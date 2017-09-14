Clayton police searching for man who robbed woman, stole wedding ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – Clayton Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who robbed a woman Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Westwood Avenue near Clayton Road at approximately 11 a.m.

“The victim was walking south on Westwood when our suspect approached her from behind and demanded her personal items from her,” Clayton Officer Korey Golcynski said. “He then reached out, grabbed her arms, and took some personal items.”

Those familiar with the alleged victim said the woman’s wedding ring was stolen.

Police described the suspect as a Caucasian man, between 20 and 30 years of age, with a slender build and light-colored hair, wearing a red shirt and khaki-colored pants.

Detectives have been canvassing the area and are hoping someone has footage that could help identify the man.

“Any surveillance cameras of this person, either running up on the person, or maybe hiding behind bushes, or some property, waiting for somebody to come by,” Golcynski said.

Golcynski stressed that the area is safe and that residents should not be alarmed. However, he added that they – and the general public – should always be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information should contact the Clayton Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 314-290-8425.