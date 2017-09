Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. – Homeowners in Jefferson County said they don’t want new houses built on land that has already been a problem for their subdivision.

Residents in the Winter Valley subdivision were worried about a mudslide getting bigger; and it has gotten much worse. They want to fix this and make sure others don’t have the same problem.

The subdivision has a new management company and they’re planning to speak out against a project proposed by Rowls Construction of St. Louis at Thursday night’s Jefferson County planning and zoning meeting.

There are more than 500 homes in Winter Valley.