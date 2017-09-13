Sunset Hills aldermen oppose city-county merger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. - Another St. Louis county municipality has come out with an official position on the idea of a merger between St. Louis city and county.

According to our news partners in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Sunset Hills Board of Alderman met Tuesday night and came out against a St. Louis city-county merger.

Jennifer Bird, a merger opponent with the group Common Sense for St. Louis, spoke to the board at the meeting. She told Sunset Hills city leaders that the momentum to merge is happening quickly and must be stopped. Bird said merger opponents don't want to bail out the city and said studies promoting the merger are flawed and leave out information.

The Post reports that while the board of aldermen did not discuss the issue during the meeting, they did vote unanimously to oppose the move.

Aldermen Nathan Lipe was absent. Officials in at least two other west county cities--Wildwood and Ellisville--have already shown opposition to a merger.

Also Tuesday night, the Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen heard another plan to redevelop the area damaged by the New Years Eve tornado back in 2010. The latest proposal calls for 15 attached single-family homes, basically villas, to be built on the land.

Another earlier proposal had a plan for 20 such homes.

One resident expressed concern saying the proposal would be like "putting 15 row houses on less than two and a half acres."

The board is expected to take a final vote at its next regular meeting, which is scheduled for October 10.