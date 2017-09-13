× St. Louis Symphony performs free concert in Forest Park Wednesday

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert Wednesday night in Forest Park.

The orchestra will perform highlights from the upcoming symphony season. The performance will include classical favorites, including Mozart and Brahms, plus marches from John Philip Sousa and John Williams.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and ends with a fireworks show.

Free Forest Park Concert in Memory of Mary Ann Lee

Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 7:00pm

Gemma New, conductor

St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Chorus

Kevin McBeth, director

Art Hill in Forest Park