Six-year-old fighting for his life after shooting; suspects sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after gunmen ambushed a car carrying a man and two young boys Tuesday evening, injuring two of them.

A six-year-old boy is listed in critical, unstable condition at St. Louis Children's Hospital after being shot in the head around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on Adelaide Avenue near Grant Street.

The six-year-old and an eight-year-old boy were in the car with the wounded boy's father.

Police said two people fired shots into the car as it pulled up in front of their house. The father was shot in the leg, but managed to drive his son to the hospital. According to police, the father is expected to be okay. The eight-year-old boy was not injured.

"They were definitely waiting for somebody in that vehicle, and I'm pretty sure it wasn't the children they were looking for," said Lt. John Green, Commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Unit. "You've got kids in the car. Why shoot in the car? There's no reason to shoot in the car. Our society's changing and people just don't care anymore."

Green said one of the shooters was in a silver sedan, believed to be a 2006-2010 model.

The other suspect ran from the scene. He was described as a black man in his mid to late 30s, approximately six feet tall, weighing about 240 pounds, wearing a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants and a do-rag, and carrying a handgun.

Police are asking anyone who lives on the 2100 block of Adelaide Avenue with security cameras outside their home to please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).