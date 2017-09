× Police investigating sexual assault on Lindenwood University campus

ST. CHARLES, MO – A sexual assault investigation is now underway at Lindenwood University. The assault was reported around 2:30 am Wednesday morning at Guffey Hall which is a dormitory for men.

A notice was sent out campus-wide saying the suspect was a college aged man who knew the woman.

St. Charles police say the victim told campus investigators she didn’t want to report the incident to police.