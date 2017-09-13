× Missouri Senate may call for Maria Chappelle-Nadal expulsion Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Leaders in the Missouri Senate could call a special session Wednesday to expel State Senator Maria Chappelle- Nadal. Senators are in Jefferson City for their annual veto session.

The senate president plans to call for Chappelle-Nadal’s removal from office for her Facebook post, saying she hoped president Trump is assassinated. The senator apologized, but refused to resign.

There are also calls for state representative Warren Love to resign after comments he made about vandalism to a Confederate statute.