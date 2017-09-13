× Area mayors sign pact to designed to maintain clean water from Mississippi River

ST. LOUIS – The health of the Mississippi River was the focus of a conference held in St. Louis Wednesday. The Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative began in 2012 with the goal of maintaining clean water and sustainable infrastructure along the river.

Today the group signed an agreement allowing them to use information collected by CDP, a nonprofit group collecting environmental data.

The information will be used to connect with investors on future public projects.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson talked about the importance of the Mississippi River. The mayors of East St. Louis and Alton along with several others were also in attendance today.

Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative began with supported from 20 mayors from 8 states surrounding the Mississippi and now there’s 80 mayors from all 10 states.