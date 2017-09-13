3 teens arrested for allegedly throwing rocks from an I-70 overpass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO – Police say 3 teens have been taken into custody after a call Tuesday night about rocks hitting vehicles Interstate 70. According to Wentzville police at least 35 cars were hit with rocks while driving along Interstate 70 Tuesday night.

The rocks were thrown from a train trestle and some of those rocks crashed through car windshields and injured drivers.

Police say two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old were arrested at around 11:30 pm last night.

Wentzville police have turned over evidence to the Missouri State Highway Patrol who`s now handling the investigation and potential charges.

Police also say they are continuing to get calls from drivers about damage to their cars.