Toddler found dead in car outside south county school; autopsy scheduled

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday on a one-year-old boy after he was found dead inside a car in South St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Police received a call around 6 p.m. Monday about an unresponsive child who was also not breathing outside the Casa Dia Montessori School on Kinswood Lane, near the intersection of Interstate 255 and Telegraph Road.

Emergency responders tried to revive the boy while taking him to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Donna Tilley, director of the school, tells Fox 2 the baby was unresponsive when he arrived in a car with his mother around 5 p.m. Monday. Tilley called the incident an "accident."

According to police, the infant may have been left in a vehicle for an extended period, but have not yet specified how long it may have been.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the vehicle involved was not a school vehicle.

The department’s Crimes Against Persons Bureau is investigating. Police are waiting to identify the boy until after the autopsy is complete.

