St. Louis police investigating second homicide in north city
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating 2 homicides Tuesday night in north St. Louis.
The first homicide occurred early Tuesday evening when an African-American male in his 20’s was fatally wounded on Wabada. He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds.
Then around 7:45 pm a second homicide happened in the 5000 block of Aubert Avenue in north St. Louis.
Police say 2 male victims were shot, one being declared deceased at the scene. The second victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
An investigation is ongoing.
38.686011 -90.243725