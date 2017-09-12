Skateboard guru Tony Hawk attends opening of park in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday evening was the grand opening of the second phase of a skate park, that was attended by skateboard guru Tony Hawk. Hundreds of people turned out to see Tony Hawk at the skate park.

In 2013 the nonprofit KHVT opened the first free skate park in the City of St. Louis.

The park was built on a vacant lot and has grown to be the centerpiece of the community.

About a month ago the park got a $25,000 grant from Mini Cooper and the Tony Hawk Foundation.

They used the funds to expand the park and tonight Tony Hawk came to check it out for himself.

Hawk was swarmed by people wanting autographs and selfies.

He says these types of skating facilities are what this sport is all about.