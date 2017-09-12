× Police identify infant that died in a vehicle Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department has identified a 1-year-old toddler that was found unresponsive in a vehicle Monday.

Police say the toddler is Tate Mitchell of St. Louis. He had been reported not breathing in a 911 call at 5 pm on Monday at the Casa Dia Montessori school, located in the 600 block of Kinswood Lane.

Officers arriving on the scene were told the toddler may have been left in a vehicle for extended period of time before 911 was called.

Efforts were made to the child, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy has been completed, but police are withholding the results citing an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

38.610302 -90.412518