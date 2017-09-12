Gateway Motorsports Park announces Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in 2018
MADISON, Ill. – The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will return to Gateway Motorsports Park next year.
The 2018 edition of the race will mark the second year of a multi-year agreement with IndyCar.
Following a successful 2017 race, Gateway Motorsports Park has planned several improvements for next year’s IndyCar Series event, including:
- Starting the race an hour earlier (7 p.m. Central)
- A large display and exhibitions of vintage Indy cars in conjunction with the Vintage Indy Registry.
- More pre-event and post-race live entertainment.
- Expanded parking and more roadways entering and exiting the parking areas.
- Expanded concession stands on the midway and in the infield.
Ticket renewals will begin October 16 (with just a $10 down payment), with ticket sales for the general public starting November 13.
For more information on upcoming events at Gateway Motorsports Park, call 618-215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com.