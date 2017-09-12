Fire damages Ford dealership in Soulard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – An intense two-alarm fire did extensive damage to a Ford truck dealership in Soulard overnight.

It happened at Broadway Ford Truck Sales on South Broadway in the building that houses the parts and service department.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 confirmed that bomb and arson investigators were called in because of the scope of the damage and the potential dollar loss. One official said this was an open investigation.

St. Louis firefighters got the call a little before 2 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, heavy black smoke was pouring from the building then flames started shooting through the roof.

Fire department spokesperson Captain Garon Mosby said crews initially went inside the building to try and make an offensive attack on the fire, but they had to pull out for a time because of safety concerns.

Some 60 firefighters responded with about 15 pieces of equipment. Mosby said he doesn’t think the building will be total loss.

Curt Linton, the secretary treasurer of the business, said authorities told him that a cab from a big rig which was being worked on caught on fire. However, there was no work being done when the fire started; in fact, the building was closed.

Nobody was hurt.

The business sells and services ford trucks and SUVs. Linton said there were 12 vehicles inside the service bay building that caught fire, including an RV. All of the vehicles sustained some sort of damage.