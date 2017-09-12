Fall allergy season underway as weeds, pollens increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you are sneezing, hacking, coughing, and have itchy, watery eyes, you’re not alone. The numbers for the St. Louis area are running high contributing to the allergy suffers woes.

While mold is dropping and becoming more consistent with fall weather, it's those weed pollens that are getting to folks. The fall allergy season started in August and mid-September is the peak time for ragweed pollen, which causes hay fever.

Hay fever affects 23 million Americans every year; symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, and itchy throat or eyes.

Allergy sufferers deal with it by taking over the counter or prescription medicine.

If you stay indoors you'll be insulated from allergens as air conditioners filter out about 95 percent of allergens.

But few of us can stay inside all the time. The head of the Allergy and Immunology Department at St. Louis University of Medicine says both ragweed and mold are making this fall typically bad allergy season. Allergies can be treated with a nasal steroid spray and antihistamines.

Dr. Dykewicz said ragweed allergy season can go for several more week and mold can go until the first frost.