Emergency Nurses Association Conference at America’s Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Mass casualty incidents are becoming more prevalent in the United States. As you may know, emergency nurses play a key role in acting quickly when disaster strikes.

In an effort to help them prepare and respond to these situations, the Emergency Nurses Association is leading the charge in training them for mass casualty incidents. While attending Emergency Nursing 2017, the largest conference dedicated to the profession, participants will learn how to respond to a natural disaster/tornado mass casualty incident.

They will respond to a mock active shooter situation as well.

Helen Sandkuhl joined us on KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the training and registration.

A mock mass casualty incident will happen during the opening session on Thursday, September 14, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. First, participants will respond to a natural disaster/tornado mass casualty incident. Then, around 8:30 a.m., sound effects imitating gunshot noises will surprise the participants, which will signal the start of the active shooter drill.

Emergency Nursing 2017

September 13-16

America's Center Convention Complex, Hall 1-2, 701 Convention Plaza

St. Louis, Mo. 63101