Cardinals release 2018 regular season schedule
ST. LOUIS – Major League Baseball released the 2018 regular season schedule for all 30 teams on Tuesday.
The St. Louis Cardinals open the season March 29 on a six-game road trip against the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals’ first home series is against the Arizona Diamondbacks, beginning April 5.
The entire home schedule is available below.
2018 HOME SCHEDULE
April 5, 7-8 vs. Arizona
April 9-11 vs. Milwaukee
April 20-22 vs. Cincinnati
April 25-26 vs. NY Mets
May 1-2 vs. Chicago White Sox
May 4-6 vs. Chicago Cubs
May 7-8 vs. Minnesota
May 17-20 vs. Philadelphia
May 21-23 vs. Kansas City
May 31-June 3 vs. Pittsburgh
June 5-7 vs. Miami
June 11-13 vs. San Diego
June 15-17 vs. Chicago Cubs
June 25-27 vs. Cleveland
June 29-July 1 vs. Atlanta
July 14-15 vs. Cincinnati
July 27-29 vs. Chicago Cubs
July 30-August 2 vs. Colorado
August 13-16 vs. Washington
August 17-19 vs. Milwaukee
August 28-30 vs. Pittsburgh
August 31-September 2 vs. Cincinnati
September 10-12 vs. Pittsburgh
September 13-16 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
September 21-23 vs. San Francisco
September 24-26 vs. Milwaukee