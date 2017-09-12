× Cardinals release 2018 regular season schedule

ST. LOUIS – Major League Baseball released the 2018 regular season schedule for all 30 teams on Tuesday.

The St. Louis Cardinals open the season March 29 on a six-game road trip against the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals’ first home series is against the Arizona Diamondbacks, beginning April 5.

The entire home schedule is available below.

2018 HOME SCHEDULE

April 5, 7-8 vs. Arizona

April 9-11 vs. Milwaukee

April 20-22 vs. Cincinnati

April 25-26 vs. NY Mets

May 1-2 vs. Chicago White Sox

May 4-6 vs. Chicago Cubs

May 7-8 vs. Minnesota

May 17-20 vs. Philadelphia

May 21-23 vs. Kansas City

May 31-June 3 vs. Pittsburgh

June 5-7 vs. Miami

June 11-13 vs. San Diego

June 15-17 vs. Chicago Cubs

June 25-27 vs. Cleveland

June 29-July 1 vs. Atlanta

July 14-15 vs. Cincinnati

July 27-29 vs. Chicago Cubs

July 30-August 2 vs. Colorado

August 13-16 vs. Washington

August 17-19 vs. Milwaukee

August 28-30 vs. Pittsburgh

August 31-September 2 vs. Cincinnati

September 10-12 vs. Pittsburgh

September 13-16 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

September 21-23 vs. San Francisco

September 24-26 vs. Milwaukee