C3 Fitness – Medicine ball workout

Posted 1:30 pm, September 12, 2017, by , Updated at 01:01PM, September 12, 2017

Cason, founder of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon and gets meteorologist John Fuller working with a medicine ball. The exercises featured in this segment include: medicine ball pushups, core twists, diamond pushups on the medicine ball, and full sit-ups.