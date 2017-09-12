1 dead and 2 juveniles shot in separate shootings in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city homicide detectives are working 2 separate shootings in north St. Louis.

Police say an African-American male in his 20’s was shot in north St. Louis Tuesday evening on Wabada. He later showed up at Barnes Hospital where he died from his wounds.

In a separate shooting around 6:15 pm on Adelaide, 2 juveniles were shot and transported to the hospital by an adult male. One victim is listed in critical condition and the other is listed in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing in both shootings.