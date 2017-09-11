How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

U.S. Coast Guard relocates its Irma communications hub to St. Louis

Posted 8:05 pm, September 11, 2017, by

St. Louis is playing a key role in the Hurricane Irma recovery effort. The U.S. Coast Guard has moved a key part of its life-saving mission to downtown St. Louis. As 35 Coast Guard planes and helicopters now move back to Jacksonville, Mobile, Savannah, and New Orleans, they're all being directed from a communications hub in town.