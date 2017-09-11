Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - This week's Monday Mascot is a cat named Molly that weighs 22lbs. Club Fitness is working with the Animal Protective Association of Missouri to help adopt animals that need some help. Molly needs to lose about 7lbs. Other pets need additional help like running partners.

Staff at the APA of Missouri write on their website, "Favorite yoga positions: Savasana and plank. Reads daily affirmations in front of the mirror in the morning, and is committed to embracing her new healthy lifestyle."

Molly is a spayed female, gray tabby and white Domestic Shorthair. The shelter staff think she is about 8-years-old. This cat has been at the shelter since Jul 15, 2017.

If you want to adopt Molly, just visit to the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org