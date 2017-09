SPRINGFIELD, MO – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens made a spectacular entrance at the Professional Bull Rider PFI Western Invitational Saturday night. The former Navy Seal rappelled from the rafters into JQH Arena to the delight of the crowd.

This is the ninth year for the PBR PFI Western Invitational. The Built Ford Tough Series is televised nationally and concludes on Sunday night.

