Illinois lawmaker wants to make masks at protests illegal

CHICAGO, IL — A northern Illinois lawmaker wants to make it illegal to wear masks during protests. Republican representative John Cabello is sponsoring a bill that would make it illegal to conceal your identity during a public protest or rally at which police are present.

Cabello says that when people conceal themselves at public gatherings problems occur at otherwise peaceful protests.

The law would make wearing a mask at rallies a misdemeanor and punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,500.