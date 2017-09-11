× Human foot discovered in shoe at south St. Louis County park

ST. LOUIS, MO — Hikers in a south St. Louis County park found a the remains of a size 13 foot inside a shoe on Labor Day. Police say the grim find was discovered at around 7:30pm at Bee Tree County Park.

St. Louis County Police say the people who found the foot were hiking on the western banks of the Mississippi River when they found a shoe. Closer inspection of the shoe revealed what they thought was a foot inside. The hikers then called St. Louis County police.

Investigators say that they have been searching the area for more human remains since the foot was found on September 4th. They have used dogs and helicopters to search the area. They have also performed additional water searches. Authorities have not found any other human remains in the area.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding this investigation.