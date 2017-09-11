Florissant continues tradition of hosting 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - People all across the country are remembering the thousands who died in the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, including a VFW post in Florissant.

For 16 years, VFW Post 4105 in Florissant has been organizing a 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

Organizers said this ceremony is about remembering those who died and thanking first responders for all that they do.

Speakers talked about the scenes that are etched in the mind of many from that day: the images of the planes hitting the towers, people covered in soot, and first responders rushing into buildings.

During the ceremony, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger recognized local responders who are always willing to risk their lives for others.

Directors from the VFW said they do this every year to make sure the day is never forgotten. It has been 16 years and now there is a whole generation of people who were not alive when 9/11 took place.