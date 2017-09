× Firefighters training at St. Louis Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS, MO — If you see smoke rising from St. Louis Lambert Airport Monday, it’s probably nothing to worry about.

St. Louis airport rescue firefighters will participate in a live-burn simulation as part of a three-day training exercise at Lambert.

A 50-foot mobile unit, which can simulate a fully-engulfed aircraft, will be ignited several times a day.

The FAA requires the yearly fire training.