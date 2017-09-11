Couple claims they’re being threatened with eviction over wheelchair ramp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PACIFIC, Mo. - A woman claims her family is being threatened with eviction because she has had a ramp built at their home for her disabled fiancé. She says the landlord at Avery Mobile Home Park told her to move out by September 30 or face double the rent.

Angela Cain said her fiancé, Mike Weir, suffered a stroke in May and will be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life. She says his church, First Baptist Church in Gray Summit, built and began to install the ramp for free. Angela, who rents the mobile home , says the landlord stopped the installation because she wanted the church to sign a document saying it would be liable if anyone got hurt on the ramp.

FOX 2's Dan Gray went to the landlord's mobile home to see if the she has any comment. There was no answer at the door. He left a phone message for her, but did not hear back.

Angela said she has called the US Housing and Urban Development discrimination hotline. She is waiting to hear from their investigators. In the meantime, they are facing a notice to move out by September 30.