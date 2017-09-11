× Body of missing Brentwood teen found Saturday in O’Fallon, MO

O’FALLON, MO – O’Fallon, MO police report that first responders have recovered the body of Sam Heisel, the missing 15-year-old from Brentwood. The teen’s body was found in a northern part of the city of O’Fallon.

A family spokesperson confirmed that the scheduled search for Saturday morning has been discontinued. She can not give any other information at this time.

FOX 2 has learned that Brentwood High School cancelled a school volleyball tournament, citing the tragedy.

Heisel’s family has issued this statement: