U.S. Virgin Islands struggling to recover from Hurricane Irma

ST. LOUIS, MO - Lynn Williams was moved to tears as she read a message from her brother living in the U.S. Virgin Islands. David Thomczek lives on the island of St. John and tells his sister Hurricane Irma left behind a path of destruction.

“There’s no infrastructure here. We have less than seven days of water left,” Wiliams said as she read the message.

Williams is collecting supplies for the island and on Saturday family and friends helped fill her car with clothes, bottled water, and water filters.

She said her brother offered up bunkers to strangers while he tried to ride out the hurricane in a closet. She said it was not clear anyone would survive.

“You could see the palm trees flying by the windows like torpedoes,” Williams said.

She said some islanders have been left with nothing and hopes they won’t be overlooked. She said anyone wanting to send aid should contact the Virgin Islands Emergency Management Agency for information about how to help.