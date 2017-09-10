Red Cross in urgent need of donations, volunteers for Hurricane Irma aftermath

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — First it was Harvey now Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. Relief organizations like the American Red Cross will need a lot of volunteers to assist with preparations for the hurricane and its aftermath. We've already seen a real outpouring of support from people here in the St. Louis area.

Volunteers and community response teams are waiting to provide aid as Florida braces for Hurricane Irma. So far, nearly 100 volunteers have been deployed from Missouri to help with hurricane relief efforts.

Dozens of volunteers are giving up their time, first be trained by the Red Cross, and then to be deployed. Volunteers are told to be prepared to work long days. Some of the volunteers say they saw the images from Harvey on television and just had to do something.

The Red Cross says the need for volunteers right now is tremendous.

“A lot of people are losing everything and they don`t have anything. They lost family and I have family down there so id like to be down there help and be a part of that," said Volunteer Tejae Carr.

They need everything from financial donations to blood donations.

Red Cross volunteers are intensifying their efforts to provide immediate disaster relief. People and equipment have left from our location and more deployments are set for this week.

Want to help? Learn more here.