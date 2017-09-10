Former Missourians had to decide whether to stay or go as Irma headed to Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - After a week of speculation and predictions, Hurricane Irma has finally hit the Florida coast. Intense winds, heavy rains, and high waters are taking over the parts of the Sunshine State.

While many Floridians decided to head for high ground, some folks who live there from Missouri decided to stay in place.

“Even if I wanted to, there’s no gas anywhere, no flights in and out of any airports around here.”

Those are the words of Shannon Davis, who is originally from Jackson, Missouri. She has lived in Hollywood, Florida for two years. In cell phone video she recorded, you see downed trees, debris, and winds still pushing from the storm.

“Super, duper windy outside and it’s been raining since Friday-ish and we have some neighbors with some trees down and our power went out like 7:30 this morning.”

But the same can’t be said for some other Missourians who live in Florida. Charyse Watson decided to pack up their things early and head back to the Midwest. She lives on the beach in Miami and says sticking it out was a chance she wasn`t willing to take.

“It was basically mandatory for my area and they basically told us that if you don’t leave, we can`t help you because we won’t be able to get to you because of where you live,” explained Watson.

Back in southern Florida, Davis says the storm is came in intervals - high winds will start and then they will die back down.

Hearing the storm may not as bad as projected, Watson says is music to her ears.

“It’s definitely a relief, but I mean I’m kind of sad I drove all the way home, but I’d rather be safe than sorry.”