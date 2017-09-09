Pulse of St. Louis – Combating asthma in St. Louis and Alzheimer’s awareness

ST. LOUIS, MO — At least six children die from asthma in the city of St. Louis every year. Research shows the lung disease, which impacts breathing, is the leading cause of absenteeism in the St. Louis Public School District. On The Pulse of St. Louis, see how the school district is partnering with the American Lung Association to combat a problem that is growing at an alarming rate.

The Black Repertory Theater’s 41st season is underway at the Edison Theater at Washington University. See how the hilarious new play entitled DOT is helping to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s, a disease that is having a tremendous impact on the African American community.