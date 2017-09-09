Metro East churches collect hurricane relief supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL -Help continues to pour in for Hurricane Harvey victims from across the country. A group of Metro East churches are on a mission to fill a trailer with supplies as they watch the devastation in Texas and Louisiana from miles away.

The Apostolic Church in Belleville is collecting items to be shipped to needed areas even as they wait and watch what happens following Hurricane Irma.

"The Irma Hurricane is much bigger than Harvey and I suspect we will be doing more relief for them," said Tina Johnston

While the churches are teaming up to collect much needed items like water , food, and toiletries for the hurricane victims, they are challenging others to show their love and support

“This is a team effort, a community effort. We do have eight churches at various collection points. It is the Metro East community effort. It’s not just restricted to the community of faith.”

Church members say they are just doing their part to help those who desperately need it and hoping others will come together to do something for the greater good.

"They are refugees in their own country, so to speak, leaving every behind they own, only a few items that you can take with you. Often, just the clothes on their back. A very devastating feeling and we want to help them and encourage them know they are not bearing these burdens by themselves," said George Szabolcsi.