× Body of missing Brentwood teen found Saturday in O’Fallon, MO

O’FALLON, MO – O’Fallon, MO police report that first responders have recovered the body of Sam Heisel, the missing 15-year-old from Brentwood. The teen’s body was found in a northern part of the city of O’Fallon.

A family spokesperson confirmed that the scheduled search for Saturday morning has been discontinued. She can not give any other information at this time.

Brentwood High School cancelled a school volleyball tournament, citing the tragedy.

Heisel’s family has issued this statement:

With excruciating pain in our hearts, we share that Sam was found dead today in O’Fallon, Missouri. Since Sam went missing last Tuesday, we have held out hope for his safe return. Hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement from throughout the region have supported the search. It was extensive. We all were determined. The outpouring of concern and support has been incredible. We thank everyone who has volunteered, reached out, prayed with us and prayed for Sam. Sam was a vibrant, loving, funny, smart 15-year old. He lit up the room with his smile. There are no words to capture how sorely we will miss him. We ask for time and privacy as we turn from the search to grieving. Our hearts are broken. But, through the memory of Sam and with the love and support of our friends, families and the many, many others who have been there with us throughout … we will get through.