Vashon High School employee facing child sex charges

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis Public Schools District employee was arrested and charged with sexual trafficking of a child and promoting child pornography.

A district spokesperson confirmed that the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Michael West, worked as a school suspension monitor at Vashon High School.

According to court documents, while at the school between July 1 and August 10, West allegedly asked a 15-year-old male student for sexually explicit images that he would then distribute others. West reportedly told the teen that he could help him make money in exchange for sexual acts with others and explained that he would get a cut of the boy's payment.

A spokesperson with SLPS released this statement about the matter: