Know Before You Go: Poplar Street Bridge closure

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Drivers who use the Poplar Street Bridge to get from South St. Louis to Illinois may need to find an alternate route for the next few months.

Missouri Department of Transportation is closing the busy ramp from eastbound Interstate 44/northbound I-55 to the Poplar Street Bridge starting at 9 p.m. Friday (Sept. 8). It will be closed through February as crews rebuild and widen the ramp.

While the ramp is closed, two right lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge heading into Illinois will also be closed so crews can resurface them. Two lanes will remain open on eastbound I-64 from Sixth St. to Illinois Route 3.

The ramp from eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 to Walnut St. will remain open during this work.

MoDOT suggests drivers take Tucker Boulevard to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, I-270 to the north, I-255 to the south, and downtown drivers can use the Sixth St. ramp to get onto eastbound I-64.