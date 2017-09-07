Starship with Mickey Thomas at 37th Annual Belleville Oktoberfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Il. _The 37th Annual Belleville Oktoberfest is kicking off with Starship and original member, Mickey Thomas! The event will take place on September 15 & 16th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in downtown Belleville.

Brian Fritz and Doris Roach discuss the collaboration of people making this memorable event happen!

STARSHIP will be hitting the main stage at 9 p.m. with all their classic hits!

Besides 3 stages filled with music, the Belleville Oktoberfest also hosts:

• 40+ vendors featuring Authentic German, Mexican, Asian, and American Cuisine

• Wiener Dog Race & Costume Contest

• Children's area complete with rides and games for the children to enjoy

• A Cornhole Tournament for adults to enjoy

• The World's Largest German Tent featuring over 400 ft. of Specialty German goodies + multiple German beers, music and so much more