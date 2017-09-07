St. Jude Dream home contest winners announced

COTTLEVILLE, MO - The time has come to give someone their dream home. Because of your ticket purchases for this giveaway, more than a million dollars was raised for St. Jude Children's Hospital. Tickets for the contest are sold out.
Melissa Moore from Marine Illinois won the 2017 Buick Encore Courtesy of Gateway Buick/GMC.
Andre Grass from Florissant Missouri wins the 2017 St. Jude Dream home valued at approximately $480,000. The house, Built by Payne Family Homes, has five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 5,200 square feet of living space.
Winners List:
Grand Prize
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house, built by Payne Family Homes, with an estimated value of $480,000 - Andre Grass of Florissant, MO
Tickets on Sale Prize
A foursome with golf carts at the private Lewis & Clark Course at The Country Club of St. Albans - Eugene Bauza of Imperial, MO
Early Bird Prize
A suite for 40 at a home baseball game during the 2018 season, including food and beverage - Christine Eldarrat of Chesterfield, MO
Bonus Prize
A 2017 Buick Encore, courtesy of Gateway Buick GMC - Melissa Moore of Marine, IL
Open House Prize
A $10,000 shopping spree, courtesy of Ashley® HomeStore and Stash Home - Drew Landherr of St. Peters, MO
Other prizes include:
- $1,000 gift certificate to Woodard Residential Cleaning and Restoration - Gerard Koeller of St. Louis, MO
- Brizo® Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch® Technology in stainless steel finish - Mark Thompson of Wentzville, MO
- $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Boehmer Team - Berkshire Hathaway - Melanie Wise of Saint Charles, MO
- 18 piece luxury knife set, courtesy of Cutco - Raymond Whitman of Saint Peters, MO
- $1,000 in custom blinds, shutters or shades, courtesy of Blind Ambition - Beth Haas of O'Fallon, MO
- Two season tickets, a private backstage tour and VIP parking pass during the 2018 season, courtesy of the Muny -Joe Cooper of Florrisant, MO