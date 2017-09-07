St. Jude Dream home contest winners announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTLEVILLE, MO - The time has come to give someone their dream home. Because of your ticket purchases for this giveaway, more than a million dollars was raised for St. Jude Children's Hospital. Tickets for the contest are sold out.

Melissa Moore from Marine Illinois won the 2017 Buick Encore Courtesy of Gateway Buick/GMC.

Andre Grass from Florissant Missouri wins the 2017 St. Jude Dream home valued at approximately $480,000. The house, Built by Payne Family Homes, has five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 5,200 square feet of living space.

Winners List:

Grand Prize

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house, built by Payne Family Homes, with an estimated value of $480,000 - Andre Grass of Florissant, MO

Tickets on Sale Prize

A foursome with golf carts at the private Lewis & Clark Course at The Country Club of St. Albans - Eugene Bauza of Imperial, MO

Early Bird Prize

A suite for 40 at a home baseball game during the 2018 season, including food and beverage - Christine Eldarrat of Chesterfield, MO

Bonus Prize

A 2017 Buick Encore, courtesy of Gateway Buick GMC - Melissa Moore of Marine, IL

Open House Prize

A $10,000 shopping spree, courtesy of Ashley® HomeStore and Stash Home - Drew Landherr of St. Peters, MO

Other prizes include: