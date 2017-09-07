Police investigate armed robbery in Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Il. _Frightening moments in Fairview Heights overnight after a man walking down a street was robbed at gunpoint. It happened just after 1 a.m. this morning.

Police say the male victim was walking on St. Clair Avenue in the area of Magdalena Avenue not far from the Fairview Heights Metrolink Station when he was confronted by two men who demanded his wallet. One of the suspects showed a gun during the robbery.

The victim`s wallet was taken with an undisclosed amount of cash in it. Fortunately the victim was not hurt.

Fairview Heights Police say the suspects were both black males about 20-years-old who had on all black. One suspect was wearing a short-trimmed beard and a mustache. Both were wearing black hats.

After the robbery, the suspects ran off into a nearby neighborhood.

In addition to Fairview Heights Police, a K-9 team from the St. Clair County Sheriff`s Department also responded to help in the search for the suspects. Both suspects, however, were able to get away.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Fairview Heights Police.