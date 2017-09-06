Search continues for missing Brentwood teenager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, Mo. - The ongoing search for a missing teenager continued Wednesday at an O'Fallon, Missouri intersection. That's where 15-year-old Sam Heisel crashed his car early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the distraught teen left his Brentwood home and hasn’t been seen since. Police found his car crashed into a field at Old Highway 79 and North Main Street.

Inside the vehicle, police located found Heisel’s possessions and suicide notes. Family friend Jennifer Horton said the teen has been having a tough time.

“Sam has always been one of the most lovable kids. I hope we find him soon," she said.

Search crews from Eureka, O’Fallon and Brentwood, along with more than 60 volunteers, have been combing the area around Peruque Creek. They searched by air and land all day and found nothing.

Police also checked local hospitals and said there was no one matching Heisel’s description.