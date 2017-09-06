× Ramp from I-55 to Illinois in downtown St. Louis to close Friday

ST. LOUIS, MO — A major artery from St. Louis to Illinois is about to be shutdown for months. MoDOT will close the I-44 / I-55 ramp starting at 8pm Friday. The closure is expected to last until February.

Crews are working to rebuild and widen the ramp as part of ongoing work on the bridge. Drivers will be detoured to eastbound I-70 and across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

While the ramp is closed the two right lanes of I-64 on the Poplar Street Bridge will also be closed for resurfacing.

Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic