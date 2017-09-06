People attending murder trial downtown get into scuffle outside courtroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A courtroom scuffle poured out of the St. Louis Civil Courts building Wednesday just before noon.

The City of St. Louis sheriff's deputies detained two men and St. Louis police took them into custody for making terror threats.

According to Sheriff Vernon Betts, the tension started in a courtroom where a murder trial is being heard.

Jamel W. Yates is accused of killing Devion Falls of East St. Louis in 2015. Betts said the judge began kicking people out of the room because he didn't like the way people attending the trial from both the prosecution and defense side were glaring at each other. Once outside, the feud between both sides escalated.

According to St. Louis police, one man threatened to get a gun to kill members of the other party. Deputies quickly stepped in.

"My deputies did an excellent job today," said Sheriff Betts. "They were able to subdue him, put him on the ground, and put him in handcuffs and just as they were able to subdue him, a second brother came up and they also subdued him."

Betts said after a search, authorities found a gun with a silencer on the first man and drugs on the second man.

"The citizens of St. Louis need to know that this sheriff is going to do all that he can to protect the citizens that use the court buildings," Betts said.​