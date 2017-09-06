East St. Louis family hoping for closure as search continues for loved one’s remains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, Ill. – Scoria Johnson’s family identified him as the man who drowned in the Mississippi River on Labor Day. They’ve come to grips with the reality that he may not be alive, but with his remains still missing – they just want closure.

“Terrible! Just want him home, that’s all we want,” his sister Seritha Lowery said.

Unanswered questions; that’s what Seritha Lowery said she and her family are left with after her brother drowned in the Mississippi River on Monday.

“We understand the circumstances of what has had happened, we just want him home,” she said. “We don’t have no answers.”

First responders in Grafton, Illinois got the call around 6 p.m. on Monday after reports came in of a man pushing a boat from a sandbar into the river and eventually falling.

No one has seen the Johnson since.

Through the heavy rain and storms, rescue crews – including Missouri State Highway Patrol – have been searching the area trying to find his remains.

“Search teams been out there,” she said. “Helicopters, dive teams, they have really been on top of it looking.”

Lowery, along with five other cars full of his family members, were out searching on Wednesday and plans to continue the search efforts until the 39-year-old father of four is found.

“We got to find him,” she said. “We want home, that’s all we want. We understand he’s gone, but we just want to have a proper burial. For this just to happen to him, just all of a sudden, it’s just sad!”

The family also wanted to express its thanks to everyone in the Grafton area who have allowed them to use their boats to help them find for Johnson. They plan to continue searching on Thursday.