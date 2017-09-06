Celebrate ‘Monarch Madness’ in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Each year Monarch butterflies make an amazing journey that takes them through Missouri. The Conservation Department is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Energy And St. Charles County Parks to celebrate this incredible voyage with the Monarch Madness event.

MDC Volunteer naturalist Angel Stahr and Judy Meixner from Missourians for Monarchs-Naturalists & Gardeners say the butterflys make the 3000 mile trip during fall to a specific mountain range in Mexico to roost. Scientists aren`t exactly sure how they navigate so precisely. Unfortunately, their numbers have shown a sharp decline in the last 20 years. Monarch populations have dropped more than 80 percent from historic levels.

Monarch Madness Event

Saturday, Sept. 9

Weldon Spring Interpretive Site

7295 Highway 94 South, St. Charles

Free

10 a.m.-3 p.m.