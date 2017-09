× Cardinals beat Padres, 8-4

SAN DIEGO (KPLR) — The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Padres 8-4 in San Diego Tuesday night.

Jose Martinez went 3 for 3 with 2 home runs, a double and 3 RBIs.

Rookie Harrison Bader also homered and had a career-high 3 RBIs.

Michael Wacha got his 11th win of the season.