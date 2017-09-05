Study shows Zika virus could treat brain cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A breakthrough in the fight against brain cancer. A new discovery shows the Zika virus could potentially be used to treat the deadly disease.

Washington University researchers say that although the Zika virus causes devastating damage to the brains of developing fetuses, it one day may be an effective treatment for glioblastoma. This could potentially could improve people’s chances against a brain cancer that is most often fatal within a year of diagnosis.

The standard treatment is surgery, followed by chemotherapy and radiation. Most tumors recur within six months. A small population of cells, known as glioblastoma stem cells, often survives the onslaught and continues to divide, producing new tumor cells to replace the ones killed by the cancer drugs.

Researchers tested whether the virus could kill stem cells removed from patients at diagnosis. They infected tumors with one of two strains of Zika virus. Both strains spread through the tumors, infecting and killing the cancer stem cells while largely avoiding other tumor cells.

“We see Zika one day being used in combination with current therapies to eradicate the whole tumor,” said Chheda, an assistant professor of medicine and of neurology.

The findings suggest that Zika infection and chemotherapy-radiation treatment have complementary effects. The standard treatment kills the bulk of the tumor cells but often leaves the stem cells intact to regenerate the tumor. Zika virus attacks the stem cells but bypasses the greater part of the tumor.

If Zika were used in people, it would have to be injected into the brain, most likely during surgery to remove the primary tumor. If introduced through another part of the body, the person’s immune system would sweep it away before it could reach the brain.