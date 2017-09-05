Parents say they weren’t notified of inappropriate touching at school summer camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWANSEA, Ill. - Lacretia Springfield says she was told by an employee at Whiteside Elementary School in Swansea that there was something going on involving a girl inappropriately touching her 8-year-old daughter and other girls at the SOAR Summer Camp in August.

Springfield said she went straight to her daughter.

"I asked her the details of what happened and she said the girl put her tongue in her mouth and her hands in her pants,"Springfield said.

Springfield said she was never notified by the camp nor school that her daughter was involved in any incident.

"When there's one kid in the school building that gets head lice, the whole school gets a note. When your child is sick and has a fever of 99.2 and you have to leave work, they notify you of that. But you can't notify me that my child has been touched?" Springfield said.

"Whether you think they're allegations or not, you call me."

In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Peggy Burke said:

"School district administration reported the incident to DCFS and the district is cooperating with DCFS and local law enforcement with their investigation of this matter. The school district takes seriously all allegations involving students. Providing a safe and secure learning environment for your children remains our number one priority, and we will do everything we can to ensure your children’s safety while in our care.​"

Another parent, Christecia Dowell, said parents should have been notified sooner.

"I have not received a phone call, email, letter, nothing about anything," said Dowell. " If it wasn't for her Facebook post, parents still would not know that it's more than they're making it out to be."

Springfield filed a report with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office and hasn't allowed her daughter or son to return to school. She said the district won't release them to transfer, leaving her with few options.

"Right now, I'm trying to figure out if I'm going to home school or I don't know what I'm going to do at this point," she said.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.