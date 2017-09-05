Houseguest killed after confronting man over spousal battery

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Glen Carbon man for allegedly killing a houseguest who confronted him over an accusation of domestic violence.

According to Capt. T. Mike Dixon, chief of investigations for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred September 3 around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive.

Responding deputies and police from local jurisdictions found the victim, 43-year-old Steven Flack of Belleville, unresponsive in the backyard. He’d been shot several times.

Flack was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later died of his injuries, Dixon said.

Investigators learned Flack was spending the weekend at the home of 46-year-old Steven McGauley and his wife. On Sunday evening, McGauley allegedly attacked and battered his wife. Flack confronted McGauley over the matter. The two men argued and then got into a physical altercation. Once the fight ended, McGauley got a gun and shot Flack.

Dixon said McGauley was arrested at the scene.

McGauley was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of domestic battery.